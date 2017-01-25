If a three-day span this past July showed the U.S. how deeply it remained divided on race relations, it also provided an unparalleled opportunity to confront that division and to perhaps facilitate a healing process that needed a catalyst. More...
YOUTH BUREAU SPEAKER SERIES — The Town of Clarence Youth Board and Bureau will present a talk on college campus safety as part of their 2017 Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Clarence Town Hall. More...
June Schwartz (nee Mitchell), 92, of Clarence, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Mrs. Schwartz was born on June 16, 1924, in Buffalo to Carlton and Isadora Mitchell. She attended Kenmore High School and worked at Trico Lab during World War II. More...
Duane Michael Fiscus, 60, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Clarence, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Mr. Fiscus was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School. More...
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.31 per gallon, down three cents from last week, but up 47 cents from one year ago. The New York state average is $2.52 per gallon, down two cents from last week. More...
Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union recently launched a new cash prize savings product. The statewide prize-linked savings program, “Lucky Savers,” provides credit union members with the opportunity to earn cash pr More...
A new automotive detailing shop to be located on Roll Road could soon be prepping cars for display on dealership lots. A representative of California Detailing addressed the Town Board at its meeting on Jan. More...
Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman recently announced that Anthem, the second largest health insurer in the country, will end its policy of requiring prior authorization for medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. More...
Addressing a crowd of local businesspeople, town officials and employees, as well as a number of dignitaries, Clarence Supervisor Pat Casilio provided an analysis of the trajectory in which the town is headed in 2017, during the annual State of the T More...
Many thanks to Councilman Geiger, who stayed with me in a parking lot on Saturday night when I had a problem. He called my family and was there until they picked me up. So kind of him and greatly appreciated. More...
Grand Island High School and Middle School were the overall winners at the 2017 Tech Wars, hosted by Niagara County Community College on Jan. 11. However, Clarence participants did not go home empty handed. More...
SUNY Erie Community College will host local contestants for New York’s western regional of Poetry Out Loud’s National Recitation Contest inside North Campus’s Gleasner Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. More...
Clarence’s bowling teams continued to thrive on the lanes recently, with the boys’ squad keeping its ECIC North Large Schools record flawless with a pair of wins and the girls picking up multiple victories as well. More...
Clarence’s rifle team won one of its two matches on consecutive nights last week to move to 9-3 on the season. The Red Devils opened their week by taking down Holland in league action by a 1,130-1,026 score. More...
A plethora of steals, coupled with few turnovers, proved to be the formula for success for Clarence’s girls basketball team Thursday as the Lady Red Devils took down league foe West Seneca West with ease, 59-25, to improve to 6-1 against ECIC I More...
The Clarence Log Cabin Quilters will present its annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Additional hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. More...