Weekly Feature

February 1, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

1p1.jpg

Snow dogs

Dennis Bundage from the Siberian Husky Club of the Niagara Frontier runs his sled dogs through Clarence Town Park during the 2017 Winterfest on Sunday. More...

Sleepout continues to provide fundraising perspective

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

When Jerry Starr, an English and drama teacher at Kenmore West High School, initiated a fundraiser to increase awareness about the plight of the homeless, he had little indication that the annual event would become as much a family legacy as a distri More...

Editorials

Code Blue initiative provides for homeless, saves lives

When students from Clarence High School prepare to face the frigid February air this Friday night, they can take solace knowing that their experience will not be a permanent one.  More...

Spindle items

ETHAN POWERS
Editor

SAVE THE DATE — Throughout February, a number of community events within the town will provide enjoyment for the entire family. See below for a sampling of what’s in store for this month:  More...

You don’t have to be a musician to appreciate great music

DAVID F. SHERMAN
Managing Editor

My recent return to the complex world of satellite radio reminds me of just how envious I am of anyone who can play a musical instrument well. My primary musical skills are adjusting the bass and treble on said radio.  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

George C. Hopkins, owner of two Kwik Kopy stores

George C. Hopkins, 81, of St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Clarence, died Thursday, Jan.  5, 2017.  Mr. Hopkins was born on June 29, 1935, in Buffalo. He earned a doctorate at the University at Buffalo in organic polymer chemistry. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Titans’ spring hoops tryouts slated

The Buffalo Titans Basketball program will hold tryouts for its spring travel teams on Sundays Feb. 19 and 26. More...

Wrestlers crush Hamburg, claim league title

JASON NADOLINSKI
Sports Reporter

Clarence’s wrestling team officially resumed its role as the best team in ECIC I Friday by pounding Hamburg into submission, 63-15, to earn a regular season divisional championship for the first time in the careers of the current crop of Red De More...

Flames burn hockey team for crucial divisional win

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

Clarence and Williamsville East’s hockey teams flipped positions in the Federation Division II standings Thursday, as the Flames found a way to survive Clarence’s nearly 2-to-1 shot advantage to secure a 3-2 victory and assume — tem More...

Click here for all stories

Business

Chamber assists town’s economic development

JAN REICIS
Clarence Chamber of Commerce President

I always enjoy reading the Bee’s Community Outlook when it is published in January. It is always interesting to see what other communities in Western New York are doing as represented by the numerous articles on other Chamber activities.  More...

Gas prices dip as demand declines, according to AAA

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.27 per gallon, down four cents from last week, but up 47 cents from one year ago. The New York state average is $2.50 per gallon, down two cents from last week. More...

AARP to offer tax assistance in Clarence

Free federal and New York state income tax preparation and electronic filing will again be available through the Clarence Tax Aide program. This service is a free, volunteer tax counseling program sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. More...

Click here for all stories

First 2017-18 school budget estimate sees total of $80.2 million

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

Clarence Central Schools Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks provided the public’s first look into the district’s budget process for the 2017-18 school year at the Board of Education’s meeting on Monday night, and if the first projections More...

Clarence Lions keep tradition alive with pancake breakfast

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

There was a time that the Clarence Lions’ pancake breakfast would have roughly 900 people lined up to be served, but these days, churches, schools, nonprofits and other service organizations have their own version of the event.  As a resul More...

LEADING THE FUTURE

LEADING THE FUTURE — Members of the Clarence High School Future Business Leaders of America competed at the FBLA District Competition held in January at Williamsville East. More...

Local News

Town Board Agenda

7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1

Agenda Items   1. Russell Salvatore, Jr./The Abbey  Requests approval of a retail use in the Restricted Business Zone for a small restaurant at 6449 Transit Road.  2. Russell Salvatore, Jr./The Abbey  More...

Bylewski appointed deputy budget director for county

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz recently announced his appointment of Scott A. Bylewski, former supervisor of the Town of Clarence, to the position of deputy director of the Erie County Division of Budget and Management.  More...

Scam artists target Clarence businesses

Erie County Sheriff Timothy B. Howard recently reported that deputies have responded to multiple calls for quick scam artists targeting businesses in the Clarence area over the past week.  More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Two clerks foiled by quick change scam

Saturday, Jan. 21 •   A resident of Cloverleaf Drive reported that her son had taken her vehicle without permission and had not returned it. A 24-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. More...

Click here for all stories

Bee Heard

Bee Heard

.In Clarence, the stone walls once showed how nice a town it was, but they are going into disrepair. Aside from Kreher’s, which is gorgeous, a lot of the stone along Main Street looks terrible, especially in front of Antique World. More...

Click here for all stories

Education

Clarence student participates in medical debate

Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital recently hosted local high school students as they demonstrated their knowledge of the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes.  Clarence senior Megan Trawinski was among the participants w More...

On the Campus

The State University of New York at Brockport has named Madison Mogavero to its dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester.   More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Yoga class offered to Girl Scouts

Donna Baia will present a yoga friendship class from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 13, and is intended for Girl Scouts in grades two through five. More...

Canalside Buffalo

home to a multitude of winter activities
by LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

If you’re looking for something to get rid of those winter blues, there’s something to do pretty much every day of the week down at Canalside. More...

Click here for all stories

What's Going On

Clarence Public Library Calendar of Activities

HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday  Preschool JumpBunch   More...

Town of Clarence Youth Bureau

Dawn Kinney - Executive Director, Jessica Notarius - Youth Activities Leader, Clifford Trapper - Recreation Department Director 10510 Main Street, Clarence Hollow, Clarence, NY 14031 Phone: 407-2162 * Fax: 759-7498  More...

Log Cabin Quilters to present show

The Clarence Log Cabin Quilters will present its annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Additional hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed


Clarence Special Events 2017
Click for schedule