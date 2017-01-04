When the Clarence Presbyterian Church broke ground in 2008 for its most recent capital project, the staff and ministry had more in mind than making the building handicap accessible. While pragmatism was certainly a component of the upgrades, th More...
SAVE THE DATE — Throughout January and into February, a number of community events within the town will provide enjoyment for the entire family. See below for a sampling of what’s in store for this month: More...
Even the most astute hockey fan may not realize that the 2017 All-Star Game will be played in sunny Los Angeles, far from the strongest part of the fan base of the National Hockey League. Today, these decisions are based on the almighty dollar More...
It Happened to Alexa Foundation K ate Fowler describes herself as a “diehard feminist.” She focused her doctorate on women’s issues, so it is no surprise she is excited to take on her new role as the executive director of the More...
General Motors will invest $334 million in new machinery and equipment at its Tonawanda, Lockport and Rochester plants to produce future engine and component products, according to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. More...
Gas prices are on the rise as we kick off a new year. The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.34 per gallon, up five cents from last week and up 35 cents from one year ago. More...
For some, there are certain obstacles that prove too towering to climb. But 23-year-old Clarence native Mindy Davey has yet to encounter a hurdle too high to overcome, and there have been quite a few. More...
The Rural Outreach Center, which serves the southern communities of Western New York, is raising awareness about the challenges of living in poverty through a new community-wide campaign during the month of January called “ROC Resolutions. More...
Clarence’s girls basketball checked its first major goal off the list Thursday when it defeated host Sacred Heart, 53-47, in a rematch of last year’s championship matchup in this season’s Art Dobson Tournament. More...