When Jerry Starr, an English and drama teacher at Kenmore West High School, initiated a fundraiser to increase awareness about the plight of the homeless, he had little indication that the annual event would become as much a family legacy as a distri More...
My recent return to the complex world of satellite radio reminds me of just how envious I am of anyone who can play a musical instrument well. My primary musical skills are adjusting the bass and treble on said radio. More...
George C. Hopkins, 81, of St. Cloud, Florida, formerly of Clarence, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. Mr. Hopkins was born on June 29, 1935, in Buffalo. He earned a doctorate at the University at Buffalo in organic polymer chemistry. More...
Clarence’s wrestling team officially resumed its role as the best team in ECIC I Friday by pounding Hamburg into submission, 63-15, to earn a regular season divisional championship for the first time in the careers of the current crop of Red De More...
Clarence and Williamsville East’s hockey teams flipped positions in the Federation Division II standings Thursday, as the Flames found a way to survive Clarence’s nearly 2-to-1 shot advantage to secure a 3-2 victory and assume — tem More...
I always enjoy reading the Bee’s Community Outlook when it is published in January. It is always interesting to see what other communities in Western New York are doing as represented by the numerous articles on other Chamber activities. More...
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.27 per gallon, down four cents from last week, but up 47 cents from one year ago. The New York state average is $2.50 per gallon, down two cents from last week. More...
Free federal and New York state income tax preparation and electronic filing will again be available through the Clarence Tax Aide program. This service is a free, volunteer tax counseling program sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. More...
Clarence Central Schools Superintendent Geoffrey Hicks provided the public’s first look into the district’s budget process for the 2017-18 school year at the Board of Education’s meeting on Monday night, and if the first projections More...
There was a time that the Clarence Lions’ pancake breakfast would have roughly 900 people lined up to be served, but these days, churches, schools, nonprofits and other service organizations have their own version of the event. As a resul More...
Agenda Items 1. Russell Salvatore, Jr./The Abbey Requests approval of a retail use in the Restricted Business Zone for a small restaurant at 6449 Transit Road. 2. Russell Salvatore, Jr./The Abbey More...
Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz recently announced his appointment of Scott A. Bylewski, former supervisor of the Town of Clarence, to the position of deputy director of the Erie County Division of Budget and Management. More...
Saturday, Jan. 21 • A resident of Cloverleaf Drive reported that her son had taken her vehicle without permission and had not returned it. A 24-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree. More...
.In Clarence, the stone walls once showed how nice a town it was, but they are going into disrepair. Aside from Kreher’s, which is gorgeous, a lot of the stone along Main Street looks terrible, especially in front of Antique World. More...
Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital recently hosted local high school students as they demonstrated their knowledge of the pros and cons of legalizing marijuana for medicinal purposes. Clarence senior Megan Trawinski was among the participants w More...
The Clarence Log Cabin Quilters will present its annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Additional hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. More...