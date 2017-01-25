Weekly Feature

Through dialogue, disparate parishes find common ground

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor
If a three-day span this past July showed the U.S. how deeply it remained divided on race relations, it also provided an unparalleled opportunity to confront that division and to perhaps facilitate a healing process that needed a catalyst. More...

Editorials

Spindle items

ETHAN POWERS
Clarence Editor

YOUTH BUREAU SPEAKER SERIES — The Town of Clarence Youth Board and Bureau will present a talk on college campus safety as part of their 2017 Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at the Clarence Town Hall.  More...

Do we really want a local version of Groundhog Day?

DAVID F. SHERMAN
Managing Editor

We’re just about a week away from one of the silliest yet most revered events on the American calendar. Yes, Groundhog Day is Thursday, Feb. More...

Police Blotter

Driver collides with deer on County Road

Saturday, Jan. 14 •   A 17-year-old male youth was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Ericson Drive.  Sunday, Jan. 15 •   More...

Obituaries

June Schwartz, longtime Clarence resident

June Schwartz (nee Mitchell), 92, of Clarence, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.  Mrs. Schwartz was born on June 16, 1924, in Buffalo to Carlton and Isadora Mitchell. She attended Kenmore High School and worked at Trico Lab during World War II. More...

Duane M. Fiscus, avionics technician in U.S. Navy

Duane Michael Fiscus, 60, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Clarence, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.  Mr. Fiscus was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School.  More...

Death Notices

NAPPO, Frank J., of Akron, New York, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017. Mr. More...

Lifestyles

Knights of Columbus spaghetti dinner set

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor a spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, in the Msgr. Hammerl Parish Center at Our Lady of Peace Church at 10950 Main St. in Clarence. More...

Blizzard of ’77

40 years after, strength of WNY community remains strong
ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

Out of all the things he knows about the Blizzard of ’77, East Aurora native and blizzard survivor Timothy Kneeland counts community solidarity among the most significant. More...

Entertainment

Family Activities

thurs. 26   More...

Theatre

thurs. 26   More...

Special Events

thurs. 26  Lumagination — A captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination, Thursday, Jan. 26-28, Feb. More...

Business

Channel One Media moves to new location after 30 years

by NICK KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

Chuck Eckert and Mary Money have been co-owners of Channel One Media Video & Photography for 30 years. They recently moved to a new building but continue to operate on Main Street in Clarence. More...

Prices stabilize, but not for long, says AAA

The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is now $2.31 per gallon, down three cents from last week, but up 47 cents from one year ago. The New York state average is $2.52 per gallon, down two cents from last week. More...

Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union launches new savings program

Clarence Community & Schools Federal Credit Union recently launched a new cash prize savings product.  The statewide prize-linked savings program, “Lucky Savers,” provides credit union members with the opportunity to earn cash pr More...

Car detailing shop headed to Roll Road

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

A new automotive detailing shop to be located on Roll Road could soon be prepping cars for display on dealership lots. A representative of California Detailing addressed the Town Board at its meeting on Jan. More...

St. Mary School’s Lougen named top teacher by Buffalo Diocese

by ALAN RIZZO
Reporter

For third-grade Catholic school teacher Polly Lougen, a foundation in faith is essential to a good education and life, something she instills in each child who enters her classroom.  More...

Local News

Anthem settlement to assist opioid addiction treatment

Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman recently announced that Anthem, the second largest health insurer in the country, will end its policy of requiring prior authorization for medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder.  More...

Doodle Bugs! earns national reanking

Doodle Bugs! Children’s Learning Academy recently earned the 30th spot on Exchange Magazine’s Top 50 List, an annual ranking of North America’s largest for-profit child care organizations.  More...

Casilio talks 2017 in State of Town address

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

Addressing a crowd of local businesspeople, town officials and employees, as well as a number of dignitaries, Clarence Supervisor Pat Casilio provided an analysis of the trajectory in which the town is headed in 2017, during the annual State of the T More...

Bee Heard

Bee Heard

Many thanks to Councilman Geiger, who stayed with me in a parking lot on Saturday night when I had a problem. He called my family and was there until they picked me up. So kind of him and greatly appreciated. More...

Education

Clarence students place in 2017 Tech Wars

Grand Island High School and Middle School were the overall winners at the 2017 Tech Wars, hosted by Niagara County Community College on Jan. 11. However, Clarence participants did not go home empty handed.  More...

ECC to host poetry competition

SUNY Erie Community College will host local contestants for New York’s western regional of Poetry Out Loud’s National Recitation Contest inside North Campus’s Gleasner Auditorium from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.  More...

Sports

Boys remain perfect in league; girls win three

Bowling

Clarence’s bowling teams continued to thrive on the lanes recently, with the boys’ squad keeping its ECIC North Large Schools record flawless with a pair of wins and the girls picking up multiple victories as well. More...

Split pushes rifle squad’s record to 9-3 on season

Clarence’s rifle team won one of its two matches on consecutive nights last week to move to 9-3 on the season.  The Red Devils opened their week by taking down Holland in league action by a 1,130-1,026 score. More...

Lady Red Devil cagers breeze by West

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

A plethora of steals, coupled with few turnovers, proved to be the formula for success for Clarence’s girls basketball team Thursday as the Lady Red Devils took down league foe West Seneca West with ease, 59-25, to improve to 6-1 against ECIC I More...

What's Going On

Town of Clarence Youth Bureau

Dawn Kinney - Executive Director, Jessica Notarius - Youth Activities Leader, Clifford Trapper - Recreation Department Director 10510 Main Street, Clarence Hollow, Clarence, NY 14031 Phone: 407-2162 * Fax: 759-7498  More...

Clarence Public Library Calendar of Activities

HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. More...

Log Cabin Quilters to present show

The Clarence Log Cabin Quilters will present its annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, and Saturday, April 22. Additional hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. More...

Clarence Special Events 2017
