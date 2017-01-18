Weekly Feature

Breaking the ice

Highway Department finds cheap, green alternative for de-icing roads
by ETHAN POWERS
Editor
Following a winter season in 2014-15 that saw abundant snowfalls and dangerously low temperatures that created extremely hazardous driving conditions, the demand for road salt for highway departments along the East Coast rose dramatically. More...

It’s time for America to unite

A new administration will take over the reins of American government this Friday afternoon, and after years of bickering and hostile debate, we feel it is time for the country to unite in order to gain a positive outcome.  More...

ETHAN POWERS
Editor

DESTINATION IMAGINATION — A $5 donation to Destination Imagination can give you, your friends and family members a chance at winning $25 to $100 throughout the month of January.  More...

‘Completion’ of light rail line part of Cuomo’s agenda

DAVID F. SHERMAN
Managing Editor

An idea more than three decades old recently received a shot in the arm from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. And it’s about time. More...

I agree with the comment about parents picking up students at the school on Greiner Road. More...

Wrestlers return to winning side of ‘Border Brawl’

JASON NADOLINSKI
Sports Reporter

Clarence’s wrestling team made sure that last year’s loss in the 12th annual Border Brawl dual meet with rival Lancaster would be an anomaly when the two teams met for the 13th installment on Jan. More...

Corry’s hat trick propels hockey team to victory

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

Noah Corry scored the first and last goals of the game for Clarence’s hockey team Jan. 9 en route to recording a hat trick that helped the Red Devils triumph over Frontier, 4-2.  More...

Boys hoops team tops Frontier for season’s first league victory

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

A 9-for-12 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter helped Clarence’s boys basketball team knock off Frontier on Jan. 10, 66-56, and earn its first ECIC I victory of the year in the process.  More...

Town of Clarence Youth Bureau

Dawn Kinney - Executive Director, Jessica Notarius - Youth Activities Leader, Clifford Trapper - Recreation Department Director 10510 Main Street, Clarence Hollow, Clarence, NY 14031 Phone: 407-2162 * Fax: 759-7498 More...

Clarence Public Library Calendar of Activities

HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday  Makerspace Open House   More...

Applications being accepted for scholarships More...

Not all gasoline created equal, says AAA

New testing from AAA has uncovered significant differences in the quality of gasoline sold at fuel retailers in the United States. More...

BlueCross BlueShield of WNY and Roswell Park reach three year agreement

BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently announced a three year contractual agreement that ensures BlueCross BlueShield’s membership will continue to have uninterrupted access to Roswell Park and the c More...

Erie County receives national recognition for emergency, disaster preparedness

The Erie County Department of Health was recently recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for its ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies.  More...

Arrests made for damage of Clarence Center mailboxes

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

New York State Police made four arrests last week in connection with the destruction of 17 mailboxes in Clarence Center.  More...

GIFT OF GIVING

GIFT OF GIVING — Clarence Contemporary Club members Mollie Horvatis, left, and Bunny Cieri gathered last month with other club members to make centerpieces for the residents of Sacred Heart Hom More...

Town Board Agenda

7 p.m., Wednesday

1. Supervisor’s report A. Set Bid Date – Professional Services for Master Sewer Plan Update 2030. B. Resolution – Support passage of Senate Bill S8196 regarding Emerald Ash Borer Issue. C. Declare Highway Equipment as Surplus. D. More...

Fire at fence business causes $200,000 in damage

A garage fire that occurred overnight at Picket Fence & Exteriors, 6695 Transit Road in Clarence, caused an estimated $200,000 in damage overnight, according to authorities.  The blaze was reported at about 1:36 a.m. More...

Schneiderman sees return of $22.5 million to Citi customers

New York Attorney General Eric T. More...

Thanks to those who volunteered for committees

At our organizational meeting on Jan. 4, the Town Board appointed many residents to positions on our town committees. These committees help your elected officials and town employees to work toward keeping Clarence a great place to live. More...

Teen refuses to get on bus, go to school

Saturday, Jan. 7 •   A resident of Goodrich Road called to complain of minors that were on the roof of the old Clarence Center Preschool. Patrol advised the parents.  Sunday, Jan. 8   More...

Eighth-graders to gain career insight through tech day

by JENNIFER WATERS
West Seneca Editor

Nearly 1,700 eighth-grade students from across Western New York will learn about 25 different career paths from high school students embarking on their own careers.  More...

Boys bowling maintains perfect North Large record

Clarence’s boys bowling team kept its ECIC North Large division record perfect by posting a 7-0 win over visiting Amherst Jan. 10 in a rematch of a much closer earlier contest with the Tigers.  More...

Rifle team hands Alden its first loss

Clarence’s rifle team added another solid entry into its rivalry with powerhouse Alden Jan. 10 by handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season via its 1,070-1,049 conquest.  More...

Yoga scheduled Senior Center

at A beginner-level yoga class is being offered at 9 a.m. Fridays at the Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road. The class costs $5 per session. For more information, call 633-5138.   More...

‘Great Directions’

The New Direction Band releases third polka CD
LUCY LOPEZ
Reporter

Four musicians left their former band in efforts to take their music in a new direction. More...

thurs. 19

fri. 20  Queen City Roller Girls Season — Come watch the Devil Dollies vs. the Alley Kats, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., on the shore of the Buffalo River, Buffalo; $. www.qcrg.net/tickets  fri.

sat. 21

Clarence Special Events 2017
Click for schedule