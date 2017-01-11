Weekly Feature

January 11, 2017 RSS feed / Front Page

2p1.jpg

Out of my way

Clarence’s Ella Rose Eckert speeds by a Williamsville North defender as she takes the ball along the baseline to the rim during the Lady Red Devils’ 63-30 conquest Friday. More...

Clarence grad recognized as ‘Educator of the Year’

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

When Colleen McNamara was a 5-year-old at the family’s holiday parties, she took little time to savor the joys of childhood innocence. More...

Editorials

Start a healthy lifestyle this first month of new year

With the new year upon us and the gluttony of the holiday firmly in the rearview mirror, January aptly marks National Healthy Living Month.  “Healthy living” can comprise a multitude of topics and ways of staying fit — from get More...

Spindle items

ETHAN POWERS
Clarence Editor

CONTEMPORARY CLUB — The first meeting of the new year for the Clarence Contemporary Club will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Salvatore's Italian Garden restaurant, 6461 Transit Road. More...

Sometimes, those who console need to be consoled

DAVID F. SHERMAN
Managing Editor

In the words of the prayer of St. Francis, “Grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console.” Yet I know one Buffalo-area priest who does so with no questions asked. More...

Click here for all stories

Police Blotter

Man charged with strangulation at motel

Saturday, Dec. 31 • Deputies stopped a vehicle on Transit Road for a traffic infraction. A 20-year-old woman was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree. More...

Click here for all stories

Sports

Red Devil grapplers fare well in NFWOA debut

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

Clarence’s wrestling team took part in the annual Niagara Frontier Wrestling Officials Association Tournament for the first time this season so that, as coach Jason Chase put it, the Red Devils could “get some good experience going up aga More...

Second-half surge propels boys hoops past Pioneer

Clarence’s boys basketball team kicked off 2017 in style Wednesday, breaking open a close game with Pioneer at the half to lead by as many as 20 points in the second half of what would ultimately be the Red Devils’ 54-42 victory. More...

Girls hoops team survives challenges, stays perfect

by JASON NADOLINSKI
Reporter

It took eight games, but Clarence’s girls basketball team was finally able to play in front of its fans at home for the first time this season Jan. More...

Click here for all stories

Business

2017 looks to be big year for Chamber

JAN REICIS
Clarence Chamber of Commerce President

Happy 2017 to everyone! Here’s hoping for a year of good health and prosperity for all. The Clarence Chamber of Commerce plans to start celebrating it in style with our annual awards dinner.  More...

Lake Shore Savings Bank creates Millennial Advisory Board

Lake Shore Savings Bank, headquartered in Dunkirk, is launching a Millennial Advisory Board to help connect with younger customers and potential customers, according to a recent press release.  More...

Gas prices continue to rise, says AAA

Gas prices continue to increase. More...

Click here for all stories

Shear, Powers look forward to new terms in office

by ETHAN POWERS
Editor

Less than two months after the local elections that saw incumbents Paul Shear and Michael Powers retain their respective seats for town councilman and town justice, the two men are looking toward the next 12 months and the larger accomplishments that More...

Legislature’s revisions to County Charter limit elected officials salary increase

Erie County Legislature Chairman John Mills recently announced that the Legislature approved revisions to the Erie County Charter at the first session of the New Year. More...

Local News

Schneiderman announces stoppage of on-call scheduling

New York Attorney General Eric T. More...

News Brief

The Clarence Town Planning and Zoning Office advises residents that the Planning Board meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 11 has been canceled. More...

Governor seeks to further regional investments

State of the State
by KEATON T. DEPRIEST
Associate Editor

Speaking before more than 1,500 Western New Yorkers on Monday, Gov. More...

Click here for all stories

Letters to the Editor

Library audit showed nothing nefarious

The press release about the library audit in the Dec. 28 issue of The Clarence Bee lacked one very pertinent fact: The auditors did not find any mishandling of any library funds.  The audit report itself states:  More...

Click here for all stories

Obituaries

Duane M. Fiscus, avionics technician in U.S. Navy

Duane Michael Fiscus, 60, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, formerly of Clarence, died on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. Mr. Fiscus was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and was a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School. More...

Death Notice

MAST, Lloyd L., of Gerry, New York, formerly of Clarence, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. Mr. Mast is survived by his wife, Eleanor; four children, Douglas, Charles, Dr. Dean and the Rev. Clifford; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. More...

Click here for all stories

Lifestyles

Yoga scheduled at Senior Center

A beginner-level yoga class is being offered at 9 a.m. Fridays at the Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road. The class costs $5 per session. For more information, call 633-5138.   More...

Ski to be Me

Programs offered to third- and fourth-graders
NICHOLAS KONOTOPSKYJ
Reporter

Snow, snow and more snow. Welcome to a normal winter in Western New York. More...

Click here for all stories

What's Going On

Town of Clarence Youth Bureau

Dawn Kinney - Executive Director, Jessica Notarius - Youth Activities Leader, Clifford Trapper - Recreation Department Director 10510 Main Street, Clarence Hollow, Clarence, NY 14031 Phone: 407-2162 * Fax: 759-7498  More...

Clarence Public Library Calendar of Activities

HOURS: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. More...

Click here for all stories
Front Page RSS feed


Clarence Special Events 2017
Click for schedule