Highway Department finds cheap, green alternative for de-icing roads
by ETHAN POWERS Editor
Following a winter season in 2014-15 that saw abundant snowfalls and dangerously low temperatures that created extremely hazardous driving conditions, the demand for road salt for highway departments along the East Coast rose dramatically. More...
A new administration will take over the reins of American government this Friday afternoon, and after years of bickering and hostile debate, we feel it is time for the country to unite in order to gain a positive outcome. More...
Clarence’s wrestling team made sure that last year’s loss in the 12th annual Border Brawl dual meet with rival Lancaster would be an anomaly when the two teams met for the 13th installment on Jan. More...
A 9-for-12 showing from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter helped Clarence’s boys basketball team knock off Frontier on Jan. 10, 66-56, and earn its first ECIC I victory of the year in the process. More...
BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and Roswell Park Cancer Institute recently announced a three year contractual agreement that ensures BlueCross BlueShield’s membership will continue to have uninterrupted access to Roswell Park and the c More...
The Erie County Department of Health was recently recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials for its ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies. More...
GIFT OF GIVING — Clarence Contemporary Club members Mollie Horvatis, left, and Bunny Cieri gathered last month with other club members to make centerpieces for the residents of Sacred Heart Hom More...
1. Supervisor’s report A. Set Bid Date – Professional Services for Master Sewer Plan Update 2030. B. Resolution – Support passage of Senate Bill S8196 regarding Emerald Ash Borer Issue. C. Declare Highway Equipment as Surplus. D. More...
A garage fire that occurred overnight at Picket Fence & Exteriors, 6695 Transit Road in Clarence, caused an estimated $200,000 in damage overnight, according to authorities. The blaze was reported at about 1:36 a.m. More...
At our organizational meeting on Jan. 4, the Town Board appointed many residents to positions on our town committees. These committees help your elected officials and town employees to work toward keeping Clarence a great place to live. More...
fri. 20 Queen City Roller Girls Season — Come watch the Devil Dollies vs. the Alley Kats, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the Buffalo RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., on the shore of the Buffalo River, Buffalo; $. www.qcrg.net/tickets fri. More...