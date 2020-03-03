AG James shuts downs illegal debt collection scheme

New York Attorney General Letitia James recently announced a settlement banning Buffalo-based debt collector Robert Heidenreich, also known as “Bobby Rich,” from the debt collection industry for misleading consumers on how much money they owed and using illegal tactics to collect the inflated debt. In addition to the ban, the settlement also includes a suspended judgment of $1.7 million. The […]
Oops! A Free Account is required to view this content.
Please Login below or Create A Free Account to unlock this story and more!